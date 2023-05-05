Weekly wrap: What's a Launceston Tuxedo?

G'day readers,
I am deep into my second week here in lovely Launceston, and once again, it has been an eventful one in the Examiner newsroom.
However, the most satisfying thing of this week is solving the mystery of just what a bloody Launceston Tuxedo is.
People here are so friendly, and everyone I have spoken with, from politicians to police, from salespeople to console operators and CEOs, has advised me to purchase a Launceston Tuxedo.
The first time I was told this, I nodded and grinned and said thank you, I admit I was in a hurry to get to my next appointment, so I was not really paying attention. The second and third time I was told about this required attire, my interest peaked, and I asked what it was. I was told that if I asked at any clothes retailer in Launnie, I'd get my answer. Now being an inquisitive person (hey, I am a journo), this answer did not sit with me, but realising that a game of "let's have fun with the Queenslander" was in play, I did not press further. Anyway, after some rigorous investigation, I eventually found out indeed what a Launceston Tuxedo is, and yes, I most certainly will be purchasing a puffer jacket to keep me warm during the long Launceston winter. Thanks to all those who played along with me; I loved the banter.
Now enough about me; let's share some news with you.
Our tenacious court reporter Nick Clark has reported on the Shane Barker trial since it began. This week he tells us a Campbell Town woman shed tears as she recalled the day Shane Barker did not turn up at work. Nick will see this trial through until its end, which could be well into June.
Our sports team is second to none in my book, and they have reported on the new Tassie AFL team with a focus on breaking news and in-depth analysis. This week Josh Partridge told us The Tasmanian State League will no longer exist when the state's VFL team begins in 2025. That's massive news, and many in our state will be up in arms over such a move.
Alison Foletta tells us Launceston councillors claim a proposed rate increase is not all that bad. What do you think?
The big question of the week (besides what a Launceston Tuxedo is) was, what will the new AFL team be called? Molly Appleton tells us Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff has already ruled out one option for the name of Tasmania's AFL team.
And finally, Charmaine Manuel has written a fantastic in-depth piece on why Launceston's Hindus and Buddhists are calling for a deeper understanding of the swastika. I always look to learn something when I read a news article. I learnt a few new things after reading Charmaine's article.
Well, that's it for me for this week. The Insiders is about to start, and my beautiful bride has cooked up an excellent Bacon and Egg breakfast; the coffee smells good too. So, I'll let you get on with reading the news.
I hope you all have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.