Weekly wrap: What's a Launceston Tuxedo?

The first time I was told this, I nodded and grinned and said thank you, I admit I was in a hurry to get to my next appointment, so I was not really paying attention. The second and third time I was told about this required attire, my interest peaked, and I asked what it was. I was told that if I asked at any clothes retailer in Launnie, I'd get my answer. Now being an inquisitive person (hey, I am a journo), this answer did not sit with me, but realising that a game of "let's have fun with the Queenslander" was in play, I did not press further. Anyway, after some rigorous investigation, I eventually found out indeed what a Launceston Tuxedo is, and yes, I most certainly will be purchasing a puffer jacket to keep me warm during the long Launceston winter. Thanks to all those who played along with me; I loved the banter.