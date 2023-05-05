NTFA division one: Saints hope to rise above Demons

Lilydale are hoping to build a surge of momentum as they host St Pats in round four of the NTFA division one.
The Demons responded with authority against Old Launcestonians following their shock defeat against Perth and coach Corey Lockett is hopeful to build from last weekend's performance.
"I feel as a group, we probably haven't quite clicked yet at all, we've only done it in small patches of games," he said.
"But I feel like a game like this is probably a game we've all looked forward to from the beginning of the year, so I'm hoping that it brings out the best in us this week."
An area which Lilydale could see improvement in is their ability to prevent opposition counter-attacks, according to Lockett. "Transition defence has to be on, it's something we've trained on all pre-season, stopping teams bringing the ball down the ground," he said.
"We can't give their forwards a look at some good ball use, we've got to make it messy because they've got so many key forwards and lead-up forwards that they can use, so we've just got to put pressure on the ball up the ground so that it's not an easy day for them."
The Demons will have two changes, with Daniel Viney and prolific goal-kicker Sonny Whiting included in the 22, with the latter sure to provide plenty of spark up forward alongside Trent Griggs, who leads the league with 19 goals from three matches.
"They have played together before and it has worked well, there's one small forward and one tall forward which is a perfect combination down there rather than if we had two big guys that probably make it a bit clunkier," Lockett said.
Saints coach Jake Laskey was most focused on seeing his squad - which contains several recruits - develop cohesion.
"We've had a lot of new players, which obviously does make it hard. You don't click until the middle of the year or later on in the year, but at the moment it's about playing our game," he said.
Laskey reiterated that the reigning premiers' challenge will be a tough one at Lilydale Recreation Ground.
"Lilydale are a good side, let alone at Lilydale, so we've just got to go down there and play our best brand of footy and you can't afford to have too many lapses down there. They are a good side and they've got some very good players as well," he said.
Still with a few players unavailable, the Saints' coach was pragmatic about how his team were going to go about claiming the four points.
"We've still got a few injuries, we've got a few to come back in, but that's footy. So it's just about balancing your team this time of the year, you just want wins on the board," he said.
Elsewhere, OLs will host Evandale in a match that could prove vital for a spot in the finals later in the year, while Meander Valley face East Coast with each team looking to bounce back from heavy losses last time out.
Meanwhile, UTAS will be looking to make it consecutive wins when they travel to an unbeaten Perth team and Bridport host the early-season flag favourites, Old Scotch.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
