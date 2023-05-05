The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA division one: Saints hope to rise above Demons

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lilydale's Sam Lockett will have a dangerous forward 50 to kick to with the return of Sonny Whiting. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lilydale's Sam Lockett will have a dangerous forward 50 to kick to with the return of Sonny Whiting. Picture by Paul Scambler

Lilydale are hoping to build a surge of momentum as they host St Pats in round four of the NTFA division one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.