Walking 300 kilometres in 40 days is an impressive feat.
But to Tasmanian boxing coach Graeme George, that distance was "a walk in the park".
In an impressive show of skill and dedication, Mr George has walked 1001 kilometres in 40 days for the Scripture Union Australia's Coast to Coast Chaplaincy Challenge.
Mr George said he felt it was important to push himself to advocate for Tasmania's disadvantaged youth.
"About halfway through, my feet were covered in blisters and my body felt like collapsing, but I kept going," he said.
"And it did get easier. I started walking more and more each day. The early morning starts never got easier though.
"But it was all for a good cause, so that really helped to motivate me."
The Scripture Union Australia's Coast to Coast Chaplaincy Challenge helps to connect young people with their communities through extracurricular activities.
"I work with a lot of underprivileged kids with my boxing and I see how important it is to help them out," he said.
"Giving them a chance to try something new helps foster a sense of belonging and a newfound confidence in them. It helps them believe in themselves that they can do and be better.
"It also teaches them so much more than just boxing. It helps to give them purpose, it teaches them discipline and it teaches them respect."
To donate to Mr George's fundraiser or for more information, visit https://fundraise.su.org.au/fundraisers/GraemeGeorge/.
