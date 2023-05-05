The wet weather on Friday wasn't enough to keep Launceston's buskers from taking over Brisbane Street for Music in the Mall.
The event ran in partnership with the City of Launceston council, the Youth Advisory Group and Launceston City Central.
Launceston musician and busker Caitlyn Duffy said busking played an important part in a city's atmosphere.
"I think it's really important and the people who come up to me as I'm busking say it really changes the atmosphere of town when you're just sitting and having a coffee or just getting your day to day items," she said.
"It brings life to the town in a way."
Ms Duffy had played music for most of her life and had been performing for the past three years.
"Just as I was getting into it and applied for my busking license, the council reached out to me for a few events," she said.
The council's youth advisory group member Jorja Sigtenhorst said they wanted to bring youth to mall to engage them with what was happening in the city as part of Youth Week.
"We felt music would be the best way to bring people together," she said.
"Youth Week has been really eventful, there's been lots happening throughout the week and it's really interesting to be a part of."
City of Launceston youth development officer Stephanie Armour said the initiatives the youth advisory group had developed became a positive learning experience.
"It's opened up their connection a little bit more with use of the city," she said.
"I think any activities or events that can not only showcase the talent that we have here in Launceston, but also encourage people to come into the space and enjoy it is great for the city."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.