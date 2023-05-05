Young athletes from across the state braved Friday's rain to compete in the Tasmanian Primary Schools Athletics Carnival at St Leonards.
Held as part of World Athletics Kids' Athletics Day being staged across the globe, organisers opted to go ahead despite the unfavourable weather.
Athletics Tasmania's Brian Roe said a few adjustments had to be made including the high jump events not being conducted given that few of the athletes had spikes to wear in the slippery conditions.
But he said the competitors were glad the event went ahead.
"It was a great decision to go ahead with the rest of the carnival - easy perhaps to say for someone who was inside all day," Roe quipped.
