A team from the University of Tasmania has developed a vaccine to combat facial tumours in Tasmanian devils and is awaiting permits to test them on devils in captivity.
Dr Andrew Flies, a researcher from the Menzies Institute for Medical Research, said the team was at the stage of having a vaccine that has shown positive results in the lab, but requires several rounds of trials before being implemented on devils in the field.
Dr Flies was at Agfest on Tuesday to present their findings and to speak to farming communities about their experiences with Tasmanian devils.
The vaccine the team has developed is in the form of an oral food bait left out in the environment which devils can consume.
Dr Flies said it's a technique that has been around for several decades and has worked extremely well in Europe.
Thirteen countries in Europe do not have rabies anymore largely due to these oral vaccines, he said.
Dr Flies said the first facial tumour on a devil was discovered in 1996, but it took some time for people realise that it was a transmissible cancer.
He said one single cell over three decades ago was transmitted to around 100,000 devils.
It went across the state and knocked down the devil population by around 80 per cent.
In 2014, a second type of transmissible cancer was discovered in the D'Entrecasteaux peninsula.
Last year, it was detected outside this area, leading to fears that it might spread across the state like the first cancer.
That's where the vaccine comes in.
Devils may develop their own natural resistance to the cancer, but cannot be relied on its own.
Dr Flies said the vaccine was an alternative option to "letting the dice roll".
The team started working on the project in 2006 when Professor Greg Woods started studying the immune system of Tasmanian devils.
Dr Flies said very little was known about the cancer and Professor Woods started at ground zero.
Within 10 years, they created a vaccine that produced a strong response, but didn't prevent devils from contracting tumours.
The vaccine was discontinued.
In 2019, the team started the current project to develop an oral bait to vaccinate devils.
It uses a weakened adenovirus, the same technique used in the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.
Dr Flies said while the team was working on this before the pandemic, the AstraZeneca vaccine gave them a lot of motivation and confidence in the way that it was scaled up and used effectively.
The team has also developed a type of RAT test through the work of PhD student Anuk Kruawan, which can identify what type of cancer a Tasmanian devil has.
Dr Flies said before Tasmanian Devil populations started to decline, farming communities had concerns about devils snatching young lambs during lambing season.
However, that perception has changed as devil populations have gone down.
Some farms with livestock can be badly impacted by blowfly which lay their eggs into rotting carcasses.
Dr Flies said devils were really good at cleaning up rotting carcasses before they develop blowfly larvae.
So some farmers now see the benefit in devils cleaning up the carcass of an animal that has died to prevent their livestock from being affected by blowflies.
Dr Flies said people were starting to realise that devils "had an important role in the ecosystem and can actually benefit the farms.
He said it would be a few years before they're ready to trial a vaccine in the field, but working in rural communities would be key to progress moving forward.
"Rural communities will be absolutely critical if we want to scale vaccination at some point," Dr Flies said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
