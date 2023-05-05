The Examiner
Researchers present Tasmanian Devil vaccine at Agfest

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 2:24pm
A six-month old devil at Tasmania Zoo with animal handler Bridie Slattery. Picture by Paul Scambler.
A team from the University of Tasmania has developed a vaccine to combat facial tumours in Tasmanian devils and is awaiting permits to test them on devils in captivity.

