Pleas repeated in search for missing person Shyanne-Lee Tatnell

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
An aquatic search of the North Esk river was underway on Friday, May 5. Picture by Joe Colbrook
An aquatic search of the North Esk river was underway on Friday, May 5. Picture by Joe Colbrook

A round-the-clock search for missing Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell continues, family and friends are appealing for her to make contact.

