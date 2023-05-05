A round-the-clock search for missing Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell continues, family and friends are appealing for her to make contact.
An aquatic search of the North Esk River at Henry Street was underway on May 5, with police divers and boats patrolling the waterway near where she was last seen.
This follows an aerial search of the area on May 4, as part of standard police search procedures.
Investigators say she was staying in youth accommodation at Brisbane Street, Launceston and was walking to visit friends at Ravenswood when she disappeared about 8.30pm on Sunday, April 30.
Launceston police sergeant Hamish Woodgate told the media on Wednesday, May 3 that since then, attempts to contact the teenager have failed.
"She's only 14 years of age," he said.
"The fact that she's been uncontactable for so long is a source of great concern."
Her family and friends have also made appeals on social media urging Shyanne-Lee to make contact with them, telling her that she is loved.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis also added his voice to the growing chorus.
"People are looking for you," Mr Ellis said.
"We really want to see you home safe, so please reach out."
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts.
CCTV and dash camera footage of the Henry Street area the night she disappeared is also sought, as this can help police piece together her movements or identify any people she was with.
Anyone with information for police is asked to call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au - quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
