Old Scotch will be feeling up and about following consecutive victories against Scottsdale and Launceston in the NTFAW premier division.
Even better still for the Thistles is they have plenty more improving still to do, according to coach Dean Smith.
"The most impressive thing for us is that we're going alright - we're getting wins - but the girls are still gelling together and especially some of the young ones and the girls that haven't played footy before," he said.
"We can see that they're developing every week, they're just getting better and better and if we can continue to do that, and continue scraping away with wins, we're hoping that it'll stand us in good stead for later in the season."
However, Smith did accept their match on Saturday against South Launceston will be a big challenge for his side.
"We are looking forward to it because it's been a couple of years since we've played them and they've picked up a couple players from Launceston as well in the off-season," he said.
"We're expecting them to be pretty strong, I think it'll be a good game and I'm expecting a tough game."
The Bulldogs have a win and a loss under Aaron Viney's stewardship since being promoted to the premier division and the visitors will have their work cut out if they are to breach Old Scotch's defence, according to the Dogs' coach.
"They're not going to be giving easy goals away, so we're going to have to really work to get a score on the board tomorrow," he said.
"I believe they'll probably play a similar style to us, I reckon they'll be quite fast and want to move the footy quite fast, so I reckon we're going to have to try and not give them any open space to work into."
Courtney Saunders will come into the Bulldogs squad for the first time this season, while Jewel Elliott will be playing her first ever game of football for the Thistles.
Elsewhere, Scottsdale will be searching for their first win of the season as they come up against Abbey Green and Old Launcestonians at Invermay Park, with the hosts likewise looking for a response after a disappointing loss last week.
Also in action will be Bridgenorth who take on Launceston for the second time this season, with the first contest resulting in a 122-point win for the Parrots.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
