A Launceston gym owner will attempt to break a Guinness World Record following a severe foot injury that set him back three years from his goal.
True Potential Training owner Michael Vinson will aim to break the record of the largest distance travelled on a fan bike in 24 hours, which is currently held by Victorian man Ethan Fleming at 636.98 kilometres.
Mr Vinson said he was competing in a functional fitness competition three years ago when he slipped while climbing a rope, causing damage to his foot.
"I landed in a twisting motion on my ankle and blew out a few bones in my foot and after a few surgeries ended up getting a staph infection in the bone," Mr Vinson said.
"I've had the bone replaced along with screws, plates and everything else through the foot now."
He said the injury had a huge impact on his life.
"I was in a cast for about a year, and in and out of a moon boot for two years," Mr Vinson said.
"It's taken me out of the sport that love and changed my life in a big way."
Despite the setbacks, he continued to train around his injury, coach clients as a personal trainer and set up his gym.
Mr Vinson said he developed a passion for training people with disabilities in that time.
"People with disabilities are great clients, they're very resourceful and have a demeanour I think a lot of people could follow in some way," he said.
"Being able to help them achieve and push forward in life and have good outcomes is something I love to do."
Alongside trying to break a world record, Mr Vinson will be raising funds for Launceston Psychology Clinic's Birth and Babies program, a four-week course that aims to equip women with tools to navigate the first six to 12 months of motherhood.
He said the program resonated with him as he learnt about the challenges of early motherhood from his friends who were becoming new parents.
"I'm at that age where my friends are having kids, and many female friends were telling me how hard that first period of motherhood was," Mr Vinson said.
"A lot of them felt their expectations did not match reality at all felt the support wasn't there."
"I'll have an amazing team of people around me over the weekend, including the members of True Potential Training, my awesome fiancée Olivia who's helped me behind the scenes and my coach Travis," he said.
Mr Vinson will start the ride Saturday at 10am.
Donations to the Birth to Babies program can be made through Mr Vinson's gofundme page.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
