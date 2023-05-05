Biosecurity is integral to the economic, social and environmental success of Tasmania.
It underpins the state's multi-billion-dollar agri-food production and export industries and protects Tasmania's unique flora and fauna from introduced pests and diseases.
Biosecurity Tasmania is hosting the inaugural Tasmanian Biosecurity Awards to recognise the individuals, groups and organisations that have shown a strong commitment to supporting and promoting biosecurity in the state.
An independent awards committee will judge the awards made up of representatives from the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association, Fruit Growers Tasmania, the Biosecurity Advisory Committee and Biosecurity Tasmania.
Biosecurity Tasmania general manager Rae Burrows said the community was an important part of keeping Tasmania free from introduced pests and diseases.
"One of the key roles of biosecurity in Tasmania is to ensure shared responsibility," she said.
"When we work together, we keep Tasmania safe.
"And this is already being done. Now it is time to recognise those in our community who are doing their bit.
"These unsung heroes are a critical part of the system and we want to start to sing their praises."
Two award categories are open for nominations to celebrate individuals, groups or organisations making a positive contribution to protecting Tasmania from pests and diseases in either the community or industry.
All finalists in each category will be recognised as Biosecurity Champions and join a prestigious network of biosecurity advocates in Tasmania.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said the awards were an exciting opportunity to recognise the role of the community in biosecurity.
"We have some of the most stringent biosecurity regulations in the world here in Tasmania," she said.
"And over the past 12 months especially, we have seen what can be achieved when the government and the community work together.
"We want to celebrate the individuals and the organisations who are doing such an amazing job in this space."
Nominations are open for other individuals, groups or organisations, or you can self-nominate.
Nominations close at 11.55pm on August 31.
Biosecurity Tasmania will announce the winners later in the year.
