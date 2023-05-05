The Tasmanian Council of Social Services' pre-budget submission to the state government has recommended price caps on rental increases, a levy on empty homes and more restrictions on home owners renting their properties out on services like AirBnB.
Other housing recommendations by the social services lobby group included stripping first home buyers of grants and stamp duty discounts and instead redirecting those funds to the homeless.
The recommendations include temporarily capping rent increases at the rate of inflation until the state's rental vacancy rates reach 3 per cent.
But the submissions have been strongly opposed by the Property Council of Australia (PCA).
"We hold serious concerns around any proposal to cap rents and introduce an empty homes levy," PCA Tasmanian executive director Rebecca Ellston said.
Ms Ellston said TasCOSS' proposals were "not the answer", and would be "treating the symptom instead of curing the problem".
"The economics around rental caps do not stack up and would actively harm the supply of housing by disincentivising investment in new stock, and shrink a market where completions are already expected to drop more than 10 per cent this financial year," she said.
Similarly, she said, efforts to impose an empty home levy in other jurisdictions have failed.
"Issues around regulation and enforcement of an empty home levy have rendered useless similar initiatives in other jurisdictions and more often than not penalise households that were never intended as the targets."
Instead, she said the government should focus on efforts that incentivise the introduction of new housing supply.
"The housing affordability crisis gripping Tasmania and the rest of the nation is fundamentally being driven by a lack of supply. There are simply not enough homes of all types being built to meet the demand of our growing communities," Ms Ellston said.
She welcomed TasCOSS' call for the state government to prioritise the state's obligation under the National Housing Accord to expedite zoning, planning and land release.
This would open up new land for development and bring more housing supply to the market, she said.
According to TasCOSS, the Hobart inflation rate, which was just short of 7 per cent in the March quarter, is hitting low-income earners the hardest at a time of stagnant or falling incomes in real terms.
"The rising costs of food, housing, electricity, fuel and health care are forcing Tasmanian households to make choices between paying the rent, putting food on the table, turning on the heater or going to the doctor," the submission read.
"While everyone is affected by these price increases, the impacts are not felt equally. National research shows low income households are experiencing the greatest cost of living pressure."
Apart from housing, TasCOSS has also called for the government to cap regulated electricity price increases in 2023-2024 at the level of inflation, currently running at about 7 per cent.
In contrast, energy analyst Marc White is predicting that the Tasmanian Economic Regulator is set to announce regulated price increases of 5 per cent to 15 per cent.
TasCOSS also recommended expanding access to the government's Winter Bill Buster energy bill concession, currently limited to those on government income support payments such as the pension or jobseeker, to low income families.
Other recommendations include boosting food relief through increased funding to charities and the School Lunch Program.
