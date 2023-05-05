Better disability taxi service under new state rules

The Examiner
Minimum number of disability taxi fares introduced in Tasmania

By Isabel Bird
Updated May 5 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:33pm
Wheelchair accessible taxis will be prioritised for those with disabilities under new state government rules.

Isabel Bird

