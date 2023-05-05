Better disability taxi service under new state rules

Wheelchair accessible taxis will be prioritised for those with disabilities under new state government rules.
In a bid to ensure those with disabilities are not left waiting in long queues, the state government proposes a mandate on the number of times wheelchair accessible taxis must take accessible fares.
It has also changed loading prices and removed taxi vehicle service limits.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the changes were necessary to make sure those needing wheelchair accessibility were not being left in a queue of bookings.
"To ensure more wheelchair accessible taxis are available when needed by wheelchair reliant passengers, I am proposing new rules to mandate a minimum of 30 wheelchair passenger trips be provided by each wheelchair accessible taxi per month. There is currently no minimum at all.
"Recognising that there is a greater loading and unloading time for passengers in wheelchairs, we will also increase the current subsidy for every wheelchair trip in a WAT to $20, to be split equally between the driver and the operator to help cover this time."
Mr Ferguson said the retirement age of wheelchair accessible vehicles should also be removed.
"To keep wheelchair accessible taxis on the road for longer we are also proposing to remove the mandatory retirement age of the vehicles which is currently 10 years, as long as annual safety checks are kept up," he said.
"This combination of measures will make it easier for those in wheelchairs to book a taxi and provide more incentive for drivers and operators to be available where and when they are needed."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.