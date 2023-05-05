Deloraine will be looking to continue their bright start to their 2023 NTFAW division one season when they host newcomers East Coast.
The Kangaroos were far too good for Longford last time out, kicking 13 goals as they cruised home by 78 points.
Deloraine coach Brad Powe reflected on his side's first match of the season. "We felt like we played a good brand and I was happy with the result, but we're more interested in the way we go about the game," he said.
"I was happy with the way we opened up the game, we didn't actually create stoppage after stoppage it was actually opened up to a pretty free-flowing game and we stuck to our structures really well, so that was probably the most pleasing part of the game."
The Swans have not quite had as easy a time as their opponents in their inaugural campaign, however, coach Steve Dodd commended the way his team have improved with each week.
"Every woman in our team has learned a little bit about football and I think the first thing they've learned is how physical it is and how much physical pressure is in the game, that's the main thing," he said.
"They've learned a few skills along the way, because when they first start off they can't kick a footy and they don't know where they're supposed to be on the field ... but they'll learn these things and we're certainly getting there."
There will be changes for both sides for the match; Swans co-captain Anna Williams is out with an ankle injury and will be replaced by Bianca Lucas, while the Roos have made two changes as well.
Elsewhere, Meander Valley will be looking to continue their unbeaten start when they host Evandale at Westbury Park.
Then on Sunday, Hillwood will return refreshed from the bye as they come up against a George Town team in hot form following an impressive win over the Eagles. Longford have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.