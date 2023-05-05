The Examiner
Tasmanian Government announces $2 million Healthy Focus grants

By Hamish Spence
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:08pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announces the recipients of the Healthy Focus grants. Picture: Hamish Spence
Twenty-six Tasmanian health initiatives have shared in a $2 million grant designed to improve the health and wellbeing of communities from across the state.

