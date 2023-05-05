Twenty-six Tasmanian health initiatives have shared in a $2 million grant designed to improve the health and wellbeing of communities from across the state.
The Healthy Focus grants' first round of recipients were announced by Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Friday.
Ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 in size, the grants will go towards projects and activities focused on various issues like health literacy, food waste and young people.
Mr Rockliff said the investments could help keep pressure off the public healthcare system and ensure people get the support they need.
"I look forward to seeing what impact this relatively small investment makes to your organisations," he said.
"We know that by keeping Tasmanians healthy over the long term, we will also reduce pressure and sustained increasing pressure on our acute healthcare system."
One of the programs that received funding was Big hART's Skate of Mind initiative.
Big hART chief executive officer Scott Rankin said the program taught mental health first aid to young people through the medium of skating.
"We're often really good at normal first aid or bodily first aid, but if young people are educated in mental health first aid they can be working with and keeping an eye on each other," he said.
"Skateboarding is an activity that regulates young people ... it's a safe space within communities around skate parks and it does begin conversations.
"Our workers have mental health first aid trained and they encourage young people to pick up on those skills."
The announcement came on the same day the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Tasmanian Branch called on the government to make a "stadium-like investment" into the state's health system.
Hamish Spence
