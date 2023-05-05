Councils say NIMBY-ism biggest test to state's population growth

Tasmania's strong Not In My Back Yard mindset will be a big challenge to any future proposed developments that prepare for population growth across the state, says the peak voice for councils.
National predictions say that Tasmania's population is expected to grow to 650,000 by 2033, which will see more than 100,000 extra people needing housing, health and transport, and other services in a decade.
State predictions say that figure will be reached by 2050, and a refreshed population strategy was put forward by the government to look at ways the state should prepare for this growth, with public submissions called for.
The Local Government Association of Tasmania said in its submission that the population growth rate may actually be faster than state predictions, and warned that the pressure on communities was already intensifying.
"In the five years from 2016 to 2021, Tasmania has grown by the size of two Devonport-sized cities and is expected to add another three over the next decade," it said.
"The unprecedented population increase has come with significant challenges...This growth has put intense strain on virtually all aspects of local government.
"We know that councils do not have all the growth management tools they need for Tasmania's success. Many of the tools that councils do have, are significantly outdated, rudimentary, inefficient, or not up to either contemporary standards or the scale of the growth we are facing."
LGAT argued that any strategy must prepare communities for change, must remove any barriers in the infrastructure development sector, and fast-track any planning reforms.
It said one of the biggest challenges to implementing developments that prepare for population growth was community resistance.
"Development conservatism, such as NIMBYism and community resistance to change, is one of our greatest challenges to our ability to respond to growth pressures," it said.
"For many years Tasmania developed slowly in a low-growth environment. This has left us with both low-growth settings throughout our development systems and, most influentially, a culture that is resistant to change."
It said Tasmania was now a high-growth state, which created a challenge for policy and community attitudes.
"Community-level resistance to change makes critically needed development responses to population growth challenging for any organisation to implement but is particularly difficult for councils that were explicitly elected to represent the views of their communities," it said.
"So, when a development is rejected by a council, it isn't because the council doesn't want the growth or the opportunities it represents. It's almost invariably because the change that the development represents has triggered a defensive reaction in the community that elected them."
LGAT said that a government-led healthy, honest and positive conversation with communities about the predicted growth was needed, so it could be adequately prepared for.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.