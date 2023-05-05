Nurses patient when their patience is tested

A PERHAPS unexpected comment from an 85-year-old aged care resident.
I am fully aware of the concern expressed and supported by me about our situation. But I feel obliged to put on record my day-to-day observations: Our nurses are there when we need them, and medication is being delivered without fault. I am fortunate to be a low-care-needs person, but I see and admire care being given to my less able residents. There are many sad aged people whose life is inevitably not good. But I see day-to-day carers learning, talking and trying to help, and being very patient when their patience is being severely put to the test. All is not well, but there is hope.
Danny Gunn, Somerset
Inveresk today is a learning, sporting, accommodation and, to some extent, an entertainment precinct (Turn UTAS into a sports, entertainment and residential precinct. April 29, Examiner). There are exciting and detailed plans to build on this for the future.
Tim Holder, Launceston
I agree with all of the editor's opinion article (Turn UTAS into a sports, entertainment and residential precinct. April 29, Examiner). In addition, Tasmania should get a Gather Round like that recently held in SA with a weekend statewide Footy Festival held across all 3 grounds - our 'Marvel' in Hobart, the Home of Tassie Footy, our very own 'G, York Park and that other ground down south, Bellerive.
Jennifer Grimes, Launceston
I REFER to Dick James' Letter to the Editor (The Examiner, April 23) urging the city (which has declared a climate emergency) to build more car infrastructure with both an east and a west bypass, perhaps by using debt to finance them.
On the contrary, if we invest in bike and public transport infrastructure, congestion will be eased at a fraction of the cost and with other health and social benefits.
If everyone from Riverside and Trevallyn can tram or bike to the City, those driving from Legana will have plenty of room without building a single extra road. This is the fair solution (not everyone can drive, but almost anyone can get a bus or ride a bike) and cheaper for the individual and the State.
When I moved here, everyone told me how easy driving was, but somehow you all still manage to whinge about it. So why not try something else instead?
Eric Smith, Launceston
"THE Great Dunny Hunt" - Shutterbugs, please don't consider any public toilet that has graffiti (childish squiggles often similar in nature to other examples, so they lack originality), whether inside or outside the building, as a contender. Structured artistic displays are so different.
J. Breen, Newnham
There is a great need for housing, and health concerns are more important to the average Tasmanian. Mr Biggs has asked the question; I trust others will respond in a like manner. Glenys Healey, Perth
Many, actually I'll say most, don't support Tasmania getting an AFL team if it's only assured if we build a roofed stadium that will cost many millions of dollars. This should be going into health, education, and many other things that we Tasmanians need way before we need a roofed stadium that will never be filled and sit idle for more days a year than it is used. Tasmania already has two grounds/facilities that have proven capable of successfully hosting AFL football, even finals not so long ago, so why oh why do we need a roofed stadium to have an AFL team full time? Given there is currently only one other roofed stadium between 18 clubs that is owned and was built by the AFL? An AFL team for Tasmania, YES; a roofed stadium for Tasmania is definitely, NO. John Collins, Perth
RECENTLY I visited Launceston and witnessed the horror of the macaque monkey enclosure. It is small, outdated, depressing, and not-fit-for purpose.
Launceston can still keep the history and memories of the gifted monkeys, but a larger enclosure with grass and trees for the monkeys to run around is the basic they should be provided with. People would still be able to visit them but in an acceptable environment.
Hopefully, an Australian visionary will make this happen for the sake of the poor monkeys.
Andrea Arthur
