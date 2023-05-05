Nurses patient when their patience is tested

Many, actually I'll say most, don't support Tasmania getting an AFL team if it's only assured if we build a roofed stadium that will cost many millions of dollars. This should be going into health, education, and many other things that we Tasmanians need way before we need a roofed stadium that will never be filled and sit idle for more days a year than it is used. Tasmania already has two grounds/facilities that have proven capable of successfully hosting AFL football, even finals not so long ago, so why oh why do we need a roofed stadium to have an AFL team full time? Given there is currently only one other roofed stadium between 18 clubs that is owned and was built by the AFL? An AFL team for Tasmania, YES; a roofed stadium for Tasmania is definitely, NO. John Collins, Perth