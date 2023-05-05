The axe is hanging over the Tasmanian State League.
Social media posts from two of the league's clubs appear to suggest the competition's days are numbered.
With the Tasmanian AFL side entering the league in 2028 and a VFL entity before it in 2025, North Launceston and Clarence have cast doubt over the structure underneath the elite level.
North Launceston president Thane Brady put his name to a post on North Launceston's Facebook page on Thursday night suggesting AFL Tasmania was set to "wind up" the TSL.
"24 hours after the Tassie team announcement inclusive of building a billion-dollar stadium at Macquarie Point to showcase our players on the AFL stage, the first structure improvement recommendation of AFL Tas to wind up the state league only serves to decimate football in Northern Tasmania," Brady wrote.
"Hobart and mainland Australia will benefit at our loss. No question the two outstanding leaders of standards and talent development in this state is the two powerhouse Northern Tas TSL clubs.
"Launceston and North Launceston have over the past decade balanced the domination of Tasmanian football with supplying the AFL, VFL, SANFL and feeding the NTFA."
The post explained North Launceston has 150 former players in the NTFA, with five making the step up to the SANFL and two players and coaches in the VFL.
Seven North Launceston players have played AFL since the TSL began in 2009, with Brady also crediting Launceston for their similar success during that time.
The president also spoke of what a change to the structure may look like for future draft prospects.
"With respect the NTFA and the NWFL competitions are not fit for purpose. They rightfully are participation competitions that provide a significant positive community service," he said.
"Developing talent to full potential demands a completely different approach than simply mixing it up with participation-based footy - it's like mixing petrol with water.
"To breed enough of our own AFL/W players to represent us the structure of Tassie football must change but not at the expense of Northern Tasmania clubs develop people better than academies develop athletes who at 18 are expendable.
"There are better alternative models available to protect the integrity of the NTFA and allow Northern Tasmanians the same opportunities as our southern cousins."
Clarence's statement hinted at what Tasmanian football will look like in 2025.
"Underpinning the VFL teams will be regional and divisional local competitions," the Facebook post read.
"This direction is supported by the Clarence Football Club and we will continue to work hard to connect and engage with our ROOLANDERS, and we will strive to be the best local community football club in Tasmania (on and off the playing field).
"Our club will invest time and effort into developing quality coaching and playing environments from Auskick to senior football (male and female).
"We support a renewed focus on local community football and we will fully support our AFL teams - but - local community footy must still be the foundation of our great game."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
