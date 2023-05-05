A Campbell Town woman shed tears as she recalled the day Shane Barker did not turn up at work.
Lesley Burn said she was immediately concerned when Mr Barker was not at work when she arrived at 7.45am on August 3, 2009.
She said that she or Mr Barker would open up the former Roberts Limited store before 8am.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker about 6.30pm on August 2,2009.
"What time did you arrive on August 3?," Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC asked.
"About a quarter to eight," Ms Burn said.
"Was Mr Barker there?," he asked.
"No," Ms Burn said choking back tears.
Under cross examination by defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran, Ms Burn said that Mr Barker had recently begun locking the door after him if he arrived at work first.
"It never used to happen," she said.
She said that she was aware Mr Barker had a daughter named Sophie.
She said Mr Barker told her that Cedric Jordan instigated an allegation that he (Mr Barker) was interfering with his daughter.
"Why did he think the allegation was made?," Mr Coates asked.
"So he couldn't have access to Sophie," Ms Burn said.
She said he was "upset of course" but resolved to stay calm.
The jury has heard that Mr Barker was interviewed by police about allegations but they were dismissed.
Ms Burn said she left a message on Mr Barkers phone asking if he was okay and rang Mr Barker's mother and Roberts depot manager Alan Caelli to see if they had heard from him.
She said she did not know of anyone with whom Mr Barker had a serious disagreement.
Retired police officer Phillip Midson said the first officer on the scene at Mr Barker's house told him she had broken a window to get inside because the door was locked.
Mr Barker's body was on his back in the hallway.
Mr Midson said he realised it was a very serious matter when he saw damage to Mr Barker's shirt which revealed an injury to the abdominal area. The jury has heard that Mr Barker was shot three times in the back and once in the abdominal area.
Constable Mark Forteath gave evidence that a set of keys were found about two and a half metres from the northern side garage door.
The trial continues.
