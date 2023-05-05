Pairing up rookie Matt Payne with experienced Supercars driver David Reynolds appears to have worked a treat for Penrite Racing.
The duo, who race Ford Mustangs, were in Launceston on Friday to promote the Tasmanian Supersprint at Symmons Plains from May 19-21.
It will be the 50th running of an Australian Touring Car event at Symmons Plains.
Reynolds is a character who has seen at it all, which has made for a positive atmosphere according to Payne.
"We've worked out that we're pretty similar people," the 20-year-old, who debuted at Bathurst last year, said.
"I didn't know him at all before I started and getting to know him now, it's actually quite funny, we're very similar people.
"And we have the same sort of interests.
"He's been doing it for a very long time and been able to give me advice where I need it and definitely helped."
Meanwhile, Reynolds, who debuted at Sandown in 2007, said Payne was one of the fastest rookies in a long time.
He has enjoyed sharing knowledge with his teammate.
"I've been doing it that long now it kind of happens instinctively," he said.
"So if I'm trying to impart some wisdom to Matt, I have to sit down and think about what I'm actually doing.
"It's kind of weird and I try and help him out as much as I can.
"We've got another mentor in Garth Tander helping him out the majority of the time."
"Garth is so experienced and well-credentialed, he can help me out as well."
Payne, who hails from Auckland in New Zealand, started driving go-karts when he was five years old and stuck with it for a dozen years.
He explained his dad and uncle used to race so it made sense to take motorsport seriously.
Reynolds described Symmons Plains as more technical than it seemed.
"It's quite difficult because all the corners are different to each other," he said.
"And we've got the slowest corner in our sport, the first-gear hairpin down turn four.
"And then we've got one of the fastest rates we go to about 280 kilometres (per hour).
"So we go from first gear to sixth gear and it's got that little bend in it which can cause a lot of dramas."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
