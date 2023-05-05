JackJumpers development player Walter Brown has signed a three-year contract to remain with the club.
The 190cm, 23-year-old point guard will be a development player for the first two seasons before becoming a rostered player in 2025-26.
New Zealand-born Brown is playing for the Canterbury Rams in the NZNBL, averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
"I'm really excited to continue my NBL journey with the JackJumpers. I loved my first season and really thrilled to secure a long term deal and have that locked away so I can get to work and have that consistency and security," Brown said.
"The JackJumpers helped me take my game to another level and I feel like that's starting to show in games with the Rams and I just want to keep building over the next few years."
Co-chief executive Jorrick Chivers described Brown as "one of our most exciting prospects", saying he was "highly sought after in the free agency period".
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
