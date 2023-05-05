The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Walter Brown re-signs with Tasmania JackJumpers for three years

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JackJumpers player Walter Brown. Picture by Rod Thompson
JackJumpers player Walter Brown. Picture by Rod Thompson

JackJumpers development player Walter Brown has signed a three-year contract to remain with the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.