Launceston Tornadoes will tackle this weekend's NBL1 South away double-header without their best player and captain Keely Froling.
Game one is against Casey Cavaliers on Saturday night before game two against Waverley Falcons on Sunday afternoon.
The Torns are coming off a seven-point home win against Melbourne Tigers in which Froling dropped 38 points.
Coach Sarah Veale said Froling was playing in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier in Israel this weekend and would be back next Tuesday.
"She's the biggest competitor I've ever met in my life and that's her dream," she said.
"One of her goals is to represent her country and she's already done it and she'll continue to do it.
"We recruit her back every year understanding that's part of her journey and we completely support her to do that."
Veale said it was a good opportunity for the Torns' youngsters to get minutes on the court.
The coach's eyes lit up when talking about the progress of her young players.
"Macey Crawford has exceeded our expectations," she said.
"We knew she could play. She's got a great IQ and is athletic as well.
"We've given her opportunities and she's just taken them and run with it. She's got a big future in basketball."
Veale is expecting a good challenge against the Cavaliers.
"They know we're coming in without Frols so it changes the way we play," she said.
"Everyone in our group needs to step up. We've got to find those 40 points from somewhere else.
"We've shown that we can do that. We did that in our first game against Hobart."
Reflecting on last weekend, Veale said the group could improve on defence.
"We let two players score 20-odd points each when we had a plan on how to stop them and we didn't do that consistently," she said.
Veale said the Falcons would be another tough task as they have multiple WNBL players.
Shooting guard Riley Lupfer reflected on last weekend.
"We played well and they played well too but obviously Keely dropping 40 points really helped us," she said.
"Liv (West) fouling out hurt us a bit. They almost had that comeback in the last minute because we didn't take good care of the ball.
"But we ended up squeaking one out."
Lupfer spoke of Micah Simpson's influence since returning from a back injury.
"It always helps to have a true point guard," she said.
"She plays at a bit slower, calms us down and gets us going. And it also helps that she has played for Sarah (Veale) so she knows what (the coach) wants."
The good-humoured shooting guard explained how having Simpson helped her own game.
"Point guards create for people and Micah does a great job doing that in getting the key kick-out and just getting people open," she said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
