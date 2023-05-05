Imagine being part of a crowd barracking for Tasmania as they're giving a big club like Collingwood a run for their money in the years to come.
You're surrounded by a sea of green guernseys and "Tassssieee, Tassssieee, Tassssieee" is all you can hear as the team gets on a roll in the final quarter.
It's an experience highly-respected journalist and commentator Tim Lane has a great sense for.
"I was at York Park in 1960 when Tasmania beat Victoria for the first time and it was unimaginable that Tassie could have a win over the Big V," he said.
"I've never forgotten the thrill I experienced. I thought for the rest of my life that would be the best game of football I'd ever see."
READ MORE:
Lane, who was born in Launceston and grew up in Devonport, doesn't feel people will have trouble getting behind the Tassie side.
He feels the state's perennial underdog status will bring a sense of unity and he can appreciate the value of Scott Roth's (JackJumpers coach) 'if you can't see it, you can't be it' mantra.
"Tasmanian kids have been able to see (footy) on TV but haven't been able to see it performed in a green jumper that they can support as genuinely their own and that's really what has been at the heart of my urgings for Tasmania to be given a team in the AFL," he said.
The Carlton tragic feels people will embrace the team despite their allegiances to established AFL clubs.
"People have their own club loyalties and they are very strong but they also had them in Western Australia and South Australia before they got teams in the national league," he said.
"Then they became feral supporters of those teams - the Eagles, Dockers, Crows and Port Adelaide. That will happen in Tasmania."
Lane, who has been one of the state's biggest advocates for a team, admitted he was torn this week.
He's concerned about accessibility to games for all Tasmanians.
"I'm pleased Tasmania has at last been recognised by the AFL as a full member rather than as a useful benefactor, it's long overdue," he said.
"I congratulate those responsible for getting it there but I'm disappointed the team will be set up in a centralised form that in my view will make it a lesser version of the Tasmanian team it could be.
"Only a true sharing of games would make that experience belong to all Tasmanians. That part of the strategy is a mistake."
He said he feared that if most of the matches were played in Hobart it would create two classes of supporters.
"If games are played equally in the North and South I think the symbolism would be strong enough to satisfy all Tasmanians," he said.
"But I'm not sure it will be with only a small number of games being played in Launceston."
He's worried about the division it could cause and suspects there may be a view from the mainland that Tasmanians have to be taught to get over their regional divisions.
Lane questioned how many people would travel and what membership options would look like for fans around the state.
"The question is how many seats will be available in a 23,000 stadium in the heart of the capital city given that the locals will be accessing the majority," he said.
"I suppose there will be a form of membership that gives people 3-5 games or whatever they can seek to cherry pick. There will also be memberships people in Hobart will be buying which will be giving those who are really keen access to all the home games - that's what people do in Melbourne.
"Everyone hopes the football-watching habits of Tasmanians will be very much a mirror image of what happens in Melbourne because I think the appetite for football in Tasmania at the elite level of the game is as keen as it is in Victoria."
He said one of the arguments over the years against a Tassie side was that it might not achieve a high enough membership.
Yet by playing the majority of games in Hobart, potential members from the North of the state might be deterred from signing up.
"I can't understand why Launceston where AFL games have been so successful for over 20 years now appears likely to be marginalised," he said.
"I can't read it any other way than that Launceston will be.
"I'd like to know and I think Northern Tasmanians are entitled to know sooner rather than later what the intention is regarding UTAS Stadium.
"Bearing in mind even the baseline cost of the new stadium and the fact that seven games, which is a figure that has been thrown around regarding the stadium, would constitute less than a third of the number annually played at the Adelaide Oval and Optus Stadium and they were used as a model for the Hobart stadium concept.
"So how many games are actually planned to be staged in Hobart because seven doesn't seem enough and 11 shapes as maximum for a Tasmanian team. How many will be left over for the North of the state and what form will they take?"
Lane highlighted Hobart made up about 40 per cent of Tasmania's population which was significantly less than other capital cities in other football states.
"It's not clearly understood by people how different Tasmania is in its decentralised population," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.