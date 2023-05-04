The search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell has intensified, with police conducting an airborne search of the area she was last seen.
Police have dispatched the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to survey the area around Henty Street, Launceston.
Investigators are appealing to Shyanne-Lee to contact them on 131 444, and want to reassure her that there are people who care for her and want to know she is safe.
Shyanne-Lee was last seen about 8.30pm on Sunday, April 30 near the North Esk River, and friends and family have not been able to contact her since.
She is described by police as about 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts.
Anyone with information for police is asked to call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au - quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
