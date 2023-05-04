There is great hype ahead of the NTFA premier division grand final rematch between Rocherlea and Longford with both teams adding boom recruits during the off-season.
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said Josh Holton, who is leading the league goal-kicking, was back in for the big round five game at home.
"It's a new year and we're focusing on what we need to do to get the chocolates over Longford this time around," he said.
"They're a good side and very well-drilled and we're really looking forward to the contest - it's going to be a ripping game and hopefully we get a good crowd out to Rocherlea to support us."
Longford mentor Mitch Stagg said his side was very conscious of playing the game, not the occasion.
"Certainly throughout the week and externally it will build up into a pretty big game," he said.
"We just need to look at putting a good four-quarter performance together. We haven't played well at Rocherlea the last two or three years.
"It's a pretty important game for us looking ahead."
Stagg said Will Edmunds would miss after sustaining a concussion last week while Baden Alexander (hamstring) was in the mix for selection.
Deloraine coach Nathan Lowe said the Kangaroos had a big inclusion with Rulla Kelly-Mansell coming into the side for the home game against Scottsdale.
"He's formerly been at Glenelg and Launceston and he's a State League premiership player. He's a very good local player," he said.
"He's originally from Deloraine and his dad just lives over the back fence.
"He's coming in from Adelaide and we'll get five to six games into him through the remainder of the year."
Lowe said assistant playing-coach Stan Tyson broke his hand in the first quarter last Saturday while Lochlan Bussey was out with a shoulder injury.
Ruck Coby Cook and Liam Ryan will come back in.
Bridgenorth coach Oliver Cook said Aidan Williams (strained hamstring) and Matt Chatwin (wisdom teeth out) would miss this weekend's huge test against Hillwood.
Alec Roberts, who has had a knee complaint, will come in for his first game of the season while Jerry Griffiths returns from a concussion.
The Parrots were thrilled to beat South Launceston a fortnight ago before their bye.
"We got that win but we also understand that with an inexperienced side, we have to bring that heat and pressure and play to that system for four quarters every week," Cook said.
"Whether we're able to continue to do that is going to be our biggest challenge. Especially coming up against Hillwood."
Sharks coach Jake Pearce said his top-of-the-table outfit enjoyed their close battle with South last weekend.
"Playing (the Parrots) at Bridgenorth, they obviously knocked off South so they are no easy beats that's for sure," he said.
South Launceston coach Jack Maher said Will Bennett would make his debut against George Town at Youngtown Oval.
Sam Mayne will miss after sustaining a concussion last weekend.
Maher said the Bulldogs put up a much improved effort against Hillwood in round four.
"There was a lot of stuff we weren't happy with from the Bridgenorth match. But we were able to challenge Hillwood for a lot of the game," he said.
"If we took our opportunities late, we had three or four opportunities to score to get us ahead, the result could have been different but our attitude and the way we went about it was a lot better."
George Town co-coach Joel Coad said his team remained focused on putting together a four-quarter performance.
"Against good sides like Bracknell last weekend, when you switch off for 10 minutes in a quarter they can pile on seven or eight goals," he said. "We really want to be in the game for longer."
