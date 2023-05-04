The force was strong at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery on Thursday as Jedi, Siths, and more embraced the informal holiday of Star Wars Day.
Artist Ben Winwood was leading a sci-fi inspired drawing workshop and said he was excited to teach kids how to draw science fiction inspired characters.
"It's May the Fourth so we're doing a science fiction extravaganza," Mr Winwood said.
"Today is specifically around Star Wars and sci-fi so I might be drawing someone as a wookie, a droid or a Jedi; it'll be fun to see what people come up with."
Mr Winwood regularly leads beginner art classes at QVMAG and said he enjoyed seeing people's faces light up when they create something.
"They actually see that they've drawn something that they might not have thought they could draw before and you see their confidence increase," he said.
"That really makes me come alive when their faces come alive."
In attendance were the Launceston Litesabre Academy who performed demonstrations and welcomed guests in full cosplay.
LLA member Adam Tenteye, better recognised as the sith lord Darth Maul, said he looked forward to meeting people and spreading what they do.
"We hang out once a fortnight to talk Star Wars, lightsabers and that sort of thing," Mr Tenteye said.
He said his outfit was mostly handmade and took about a month to put together.
"Everything is handmade except the gloves and the boots, I did the horns did all the makeup this morning," Mr Tenteye said.
He said the adventure and lightsaber battles were just a few of the things he loved about the series.
"Just the range and variety there is in Star Wars and how big the universe is, it goes well beyond the movies," Mr Tenteye said.
"There's books, comics and TV shows; there's so much of it."
He said for people wanting to get involved with the Launceston Litesaber Academy to visit the Tasmanian Litesabre Alliance: LLA & HLA Facebook page.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
