After a week of selection headaches, North Launceston's Brad Cox-Goodyer has settled on his 22 to face Lauderdale at home.
With the Tasmania Devils on a three-week Talent League break, the Bombers have picked Oscar Van Dam, Mitch Nicholas and Heath Ollington to come back in.
They'll replace Jacob Kerr, Oscar Mansell and Bailey Mitchell as the Northern Bombers host their Southern equivalent - who have won one of their four games.
"They've been competitive in nearly every game and it's not like they've blown out at any stage," Cox-Goodyer said.
"They obviously had a bit of a list turnover as well but they still got some class through that team, especially through the middle of the ground with some experienced bodies that have been there for a while, so they know how to get it done.
"They had some good patches last weekend against Kingborough as well so if we roll out with the mindset that it's going to be easy, that's going to be very detrimental to us.
"Our mindset needs to be exactly the same as it was last week and I think we play better when our mindset is that we are probably the underdog, which is what we need to go with."
After his young guns starred in their win over Clarence last week, Cox-Goodyer is looking for them to rise to the challenge against the likes of Sam Siggins, Allen Christensen, Bryce Walsh and Phil Bellchambers.
"Last week, you look at young Dom Pitt in his third senior game, I put him straight in the fire of battle against pretty good opposition in Clarence's midfielders and he didn't look a step out of place.
"So the guys are going to go at it again, we'll probably be pretty similar in the middle of the ground so it's a good chance for those guys to really consolidate their work from last week and continue to build."
The Bombers derby starts at 1pm, while Launceston's is at 2.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
