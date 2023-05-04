The 2023 Launceston Running Festival will provide an opportunity for Riverside athlete James Hansen to once again race in his home town.
Hansen, who became the first Tasmanian to win the 10-kilometre race last year, was thrilled to be back in familiar surroundings.
"I remember last year when I was running and it came down to 3km to go and usually when you're in these fun-runs interstate you don't see anyone you know, but this time as I was running down, you'd see familiar faces, you'd have people in the crowd calling out your name," he said.
"When the legs start to die and you're thinking, 'Can I actually hold on?', having those familiar faces does make a difference when you're going through those final few [kilometres] so it definitely draws you towards the end.
"It is my favourite, in terms of fun-runs Launceston's my favourite, because it's a good chance to run on a flat course. It's one that everyone talks about and everyone watches and it's the biggest one we have in my home town, so to be able to race here is really special."
The 29-year-old has recently come from the Australian Open Championships in Brisbane where managed a bronze medal in the 5000m.
Hansen said he was looking forward to competing against some of the country's best runners.
"Training has been going well, I've been putting in more work than I've ever put in, so I'm excited just to see where that leads up," he said.
"It might be a stronger field this year, but I want to put myself out there against the best guys in Australia."
Returning to Riverside Primary School 17 years after he graduated, Hansen was given the chance to meet and run with current students - some of whom will be competing at the carnival on Sunday, June 11.
The defending 10km champion had words of advice for the kids who were running at the festival.
"I used to get super nervous when I was younger, going to these primary school carnivals and there's a lot of pressure, but just to enjoy the moment and just to try their best, as long as they do their best, that's all you can do," he said.
"The development and the training and everything like that will come but as long as they give their best on the day, that's all you can ever do, so if they do that, they will achieve what they can achieve and with more training they'll get better."
The Launceston Running Festival, which has distances of half-marathon, 10km, 5km and a mile in which participants can walk or run, will be promoting mental health and social inclusion as much as physical health as Tasmania enters the grips of winter.
