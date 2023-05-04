A plunge in international oil prices could bring relief to Tasmanian motorists' hip pockets, however, those who can wait, should.
According to Australian Institute of Petroleum data terminal gate prices, the wholesale price for petrol and diesel at Hobart have fallen, but remain the highest in Australia.
Retail prices have also started to trend down compared to weeks ago, however, Compare the Market's Chris Ford said motorists should hold out if they could.
"There should be a much bigger drop to come in the next couple of weeks, especially as the international oil prices find their way through to us at the pump," he said.
"Unfortunately, the average price for unleaded 91 across Tasmania is still higher than what our friends on the mainland are experiencing.
"When compared to Sydney, the average price is more than 15 cents cheaper than some of the averages in Tasmania."
As of May 4, the average price for unleaded petrol in Launceston was 193 cents per litre and for diesel it was 204 cents per litre.
In Sydney, the average unleaded price was 176.8 cents per litre and the average diesel price was 190.6 cents per litre on average.
Mr Ford said a bit of research before filling up could save motorists considerably as there were vast differences between retailers.
"The difference between the cheapest and most expensive unleaded 91 in Hobart is about 14 cents per litre at the moment and nine cents per litre in Launceston so that small bit of research beforehand can really help you save," he said.
"Fuel comparison apps really are one of the simple ways to compare fuel prices and search for those nearby savings."
Launceston
In Launceston, several outlets were offering unleaded for 187.9 cents per litre, including the Shell garages at West Launceston and Newstead and the Ampol at Kings Meadows.
The Tas Petroleum branches at Invermay and Kings Meadows were offering the cheapest diesel, at 195.9 cents per litre, while Shell at West Launceston was charging 197.9 cents per litre.
West Tamar
Shell at Beauty Point and NK Energy Co. at Beaconsfield are the cheapest outlets in the West Tamar region for regular unleaded, both charging 181.9 cents per litre.
Both outlets offer the cheapest diesel as well, advertising prices of 191.9 cents per litre.
George Town
United at Bell Bay has the cheapest unleaded at 189.9 cents per litre, while the United at George Town had unleaded for 192.9 cents per litre.
Cheap diesel can be found at the latter United outlet, which is advertising prices of 199.9 cents per litre, while the Liberty outlet at the Pipers River General Store is slightly cheaper at 198 cents per litre.
Dorset region
Most outlets throughout Dorset had regular unleaded for less than $2 per litre, with the absolute cheapest available from United on the Tasman Highway at Scottsdale for 189.9 cents per litre.
Diesel prices vary across the region and all stations in Scottsdale charging less than $2 per litre, with the cheapest available at the Shell at Scottsdale for 190 cents per litre.
Break O'Day region
For regular unleaded, the cheapest petrol can be found at St Helens where the BP and United service stations are charging 189.9 cents per litre.
Diesel prices across Break O'Day are approaching $2 per litre, however, stations at Fingal, Scamander and St Helens are all charging 199.9 cents per litre
Northern Midlands
Several outlets are offering unleaded for less than 190 cents per litre, with the United garages at Longford, Perth and Breadalbane and charging 189.9 cents per litre.
It is hard to find diesel for less than $2 per litre, however, the Shell and United garages at Longford are both charging 199.9 cents per litre.
Meander Valley
The cheapest fuel can be found at Hagley and Westbury, where the Shell and United garages are advertising unleaded for 185.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest diesel is also available at Hagley and Westbury, where the price is 195.9 cents per litre.
