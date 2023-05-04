Tasmania Police, Crime Stoppers and government ministers joined at Agfest to issue a timely reminder about keeping crime rates low in rural communities.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said by and large rural communities were safe places to live, however, that did not mean they were completely crime-free.
"If you do sadly, find yourself to be a victim of some of these crimes - particularly property crimes - that you step up and report it," Mr Ellis said.
"That intelligence that our law enforcement gains when we hear that there's crime committed in a particular area is invaluable.
"It means that we can do more patrols in that area, it means that we can cross check with other intelligence that may have come in from other parts as well."
As well as supplying evidence directly to police, Mr Ellis said it was possible to report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
Tasmania Police Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said while low rural crime rates were "very pleasing", it was important to take preventative steps.
These include locking machinery, tools and other farm equipment in sheds and regularly checking and repairing boundary fences.
"It's things like making sure that your firearms are registered and firearms and ammunition are stored in accordance with the storage requirements," Assistant Commissioner Bodnar said.
"When it comes to home property security, it's about making sure that your home is locked, and when we talk about have vehicles, it's about making sure that vehicles are locked and valuables are not left on display."
Other steps rural property owners can take to avoid crime include:
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive David Higgins said he knew how isolated farming communities could be and urged rural residents to keep each other informed.
"As a farmer myself and the CEO of Crime Stoppers Tasmania, I know how vulnerable we can be in the country environments," Mr Higgins said.
"We do not have the privilege of having the government responses that the city people in our country and in our state have.
"It is important to work together in our community and talk to each other across your boundary fences and share various information and strategies."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.