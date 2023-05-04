Tasmania's AFL team could have a bigger impact on Launceston than Hobart, according to the state's peak representative tourism body.
The league's 19th club was formally announced on Wednesday with games to be shared between the North and the South.
Hawthorn has played in Launceston since 2001 and its been said a Tasmanian team has the potential to galvanise the whole community and bring big clubs down as opponents.
Tourism Industry of Tasmania chief executive officer Luke Martin said the foot traffic the Hawks have provided was just the tip of the iceberg ahead of 2028.
"Launceston knows better than anywhere the importance of AFL tourism and the value of it," he said.
"It really does underpin the hospitality sector over those winter months because the operators know that they will have a bumper weekend four or five times a year.
"I've always said for Launceston it's probably an even bigger opportunity than Hobart because we'll get bigger drawing games, York Park can expand and the potential's there for those major regional events."
Hawthorn hosts four games at UTAS Stadium each year, but rarely brings along a marquee opponent.
Mr Martin said getting teams of that calibre down more frequently will also attract their large groups of fans.
"The biggest clubs being brought in to play in Tasmania on a regular basis means we'll see this constant steady stream of visitors coming to the state," he said.
"Those big supporter bases travel anywhere so that's the enormous potential."
He also anticipated a strong groundswell throughout the state with Tasmanians travelling to Launceston to see their team play.
"Currently a large contingent of people from the south go up on a regular basis," Mr Martin said.
"I'm sure when we have a Tasmanian team and people buying 11-game memberships, you'll see a really big movement of people."
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
