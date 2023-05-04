The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How Tasmanian AFL team will affect Launceston's tourism

HS
By Hamish Spence
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's new AFL team could take Launceston's tourism industry to the next level. Picture: Phillip Biggs
Tasmania's new AFL team could take Launceston's tourism industry to the next level. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Tasmania's AFL team could have a bigger impact on Launceston than Hobart, according to the state's peak representative tourism body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HS

Hamish Spence

Journalist at The Examiner

Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.