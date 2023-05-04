The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tension brews over Little Dog Island development application

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 5 2023 - 10:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commercial muttonbird licence holder and Aboriginal woman Emerenna Burgess speaks on the Little Dog Island proposal for a six-bedroom retreat. Picture supplied
Commercial muttonbird licence holder and Aboriginal woman Emerenna Burgess speaks on the Little Dog Island proposal for a six-bedroom retreat. Picture supplied

A commercial muttonbird licence holder is "appalled" by a proposed retreat on Little Dog Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.