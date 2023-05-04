Sickness to rise this winter, warns Tasmania's Public Health

Tasmanian hospitals are expected to be slammed by a spike in respiratory illness this winter, with Public Health issuing a warning to get jabbed.
Public Health director Mark Veitch said all Tasmanians should prepare, plan and protect themselves against respiratory illness, including the flu and COVID-19.
"As is the case each winter, we expect the colder months to bring a substantial increase in one or more common respiratory infections," said Dr Veitch.
"Prepare by getting your annual flu vaccine and, if you are eligible, your 2023 COVID-19 booster. These will boost your immunity against the flu and COVID-19. Both vaccines are available at GPs and most local pharmacies."
He reminded Tasmanians to help protect others' in the community, and reiterated well-known advice about washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.
"If you're at higher risk of severe illness, plan with your GP how you will access testing and antiviral medication if you do get sick," he said.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health said it is preparing for an expected increase in winter sickness.
Its Winter Plan outlines how hospitals and the health system will manage expected peaks in demand.
State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said preparation for the public hospital system was ongoing.
"Demand management strategies prepared across our public hospitals that have shown to be effective during earlier waves of infection include escalation planning, statewide access and flow coordination, short-term increases or adjustments to bed capacity, and brokered access to private hospital or residential aged care beds," she said.
"Tasmanians are encouraged to know what to do if they become sick this winter. People can call HealthDirect on 1800 022 222 for advice when you're not sure what to do, or visit www.tasafterhours.com to find afterhours medical options."
