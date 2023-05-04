Lynette "Lyn" Lorraine Rigby leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity and service to her community.
For more than 35 years, Mrs Rigby was the face behind the roller window for Evandale Football Club's kiosk.
Mrs Rigby's son Scott Rigby said she started volunteering in the kiosk in 1987 when her sons first began playing mini-league for the club.
"Mum has left a huge hole that will be hard to fill," he said.
"In the days since her passing, the outpouring of love for Mum from the community has been amazing.
"We will never do Mum's legacy justice. We knew her family loved her, but to hear how much others loved her is very humbling.
"She spent her life giving back to others."
While Mrs Rigby was a constant fixture at the football club, she also divided her time between other volunteering pursuits, including working as the president of the LGH Central Auxiliary and the vice president of the Palliative Care North Auxiliary.
"Mum volunteered for the Central Auxiliary for 44 years, almost half of the time the organisation has been in operation," Mr Rigby said.
"For the past nine years, she worked as the president.
"All up, we calculated that Mum volunteered around 19,240 hours for the Auxiliary, which is probably a conservative estimate."
Under her leadership, Mrs Rigby led the volunteers through the pandemic, handling restrictions that closed many other hospital auxiliaries while helping to raise millions of dollars for the LGH.
Central Auxiliary LGH Inc. secretary Marg Reynolds said Mrs Rigby's dedication, friendship, and tireless service would always be remembered.
The Palliative Care Service said they were deeply saddened to hear of Mrs Rigby's passing.
"Lyn volunteered with our service for 12 years, providing care and support to clients in the community," they said.
"She was well known to many and was loved and respected by all. Her kindness and generosity seemingly knew no bounds. We were all truly honoured to have known Lyn and had her in our lives."
Mrs Rigby volunteered for a further 10 years at both the Australian Red Cross and the Cancer Council.
For her efforts, Mrs Rigby was recognised for Launceston's 2018 volunteer awards, and in 2019 she was named the senior citizen of the year by the Evandale Rotary Club for her volunteering work.
Mrs Rigby is survived by her sons Scott, Michael, Grant, and Graham, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.