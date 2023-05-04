Expect a sound larger than the four string instruments of the Flinders Quartet, who are playing two shows across the region.
The Flinders Quartet will play at Christ Church Longford on Saturday, May 20 and Scottsdale Mechanics' Institute Hall the following day.
The concert program will consist of the work of three composures: Antonin Dvorak, Anne Cawrse and Amy Beach.
Flinders Quartet cellist and artistic director Zoe Knighton said audiences could expect music which was really approachable.
"I love more than anything music which blends instruments really well," Knighton said.
"Dvorak creates these arcs ... it makes people have an emotional connection."
Dvorak's work draws from folk music, and Knighton said it brought a sense of familiarity to songs new to listeners.
"It's guaranteed you'll go away humming and singing," she said.
Folk melodies will also flow through when the Quartet plays Beach's work.
"Her piece was so beautifully written, there's only one wish we have and that's if she could've written more," Knighton said.
Between Dvorak and Beach's works will be Cawrse.
Knighton likened a good program with a good meal, and Cawrse's being a palette cleanser.
"Anne's piece is very different," she said.
"If you have everything really heavy, you go away feeling weighed down.
"Anne's is a little bit like a sorbet between the pieces. It sounds a little different, experimental and the flavours mixing together is something you might not expect."
The program will run a little over an hour with no intervals.
Having the composition flow from one composure to another, Knighton said gave the sense of the works talking to each other.
It's a highly anticipated return to Northern Tasmania having not visited for some time.
"Northern Tasmania has some of the most engaged audiences that we've had," she said.
"We've found it really great there. In Tasmania, with the nature and beauty, I find I hear music with much more clarity."
She said the Tassie tour was a result of the generosity of David Hamilton, who unexpectedly donated money to the musicians.
"We are really thrilled because of that we're able to make this work," Knighton said.
"Hopefully it's the beginning of a regular thing."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.