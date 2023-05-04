Melbourne great Brad Green is hoping Launceston does not get the raw end of the deal when it comes to the state's AFL side.
As the team enters the competition in 2028, it is uncertain how many matches will be played at UTAS Stadium, ahead of the Macquarie Point developments - scheduled for completion in 2029.
"You just hope Launceston doesn't lose any of their games ... because it's a great place to play footy," he said.
"I know teams love playing at York Park ... but I know what AFL teams are like, they'll start saying that they want to play down in Hobart, they want to stay and play every game down there and Launceston over time loses their way.
"But hopefully they can keep their four or five games a year that they get and be proud of a full state being back behind it."
Born in George Town, Green looked set to be a soccer superstar before Australian Rules came into the picture, trialing with Manchester United as a teenager.
However, football eventually won out, with the now 42-year-old selected by Melbourne with pick 19 of the 1999 AFL draft before retiring in 2012 after playing 254 games and kicking 350 goals for the Demons.
He spoke about what Wednesday's announcement means to both himself and Tasmania's up-and-coming generations.
"It's interesting, growing up in Tassie, with family down in George Town and going to school in Launceston and being a proud Tasmanian, it was a very satisfying day to see Tassie get their own AFL team - that's for sure," he said.
"I think it just gives kids growing up in Tasmania that are talented enough at AFL footy, they've got a goal now to maybe one day play for Tasmania and stay in their home state and play.
"I think that's a huge drive for your family and kids if you tell them enough to be able to do that because when I was growing up, you always knew that you had to move out of home and move interstate so I reckon it's a great drive now."
Having lived in Melbourne since he was drafted, Green admitted he's been based there longer than he was in Tasmania but believes the AFL side will boost junior and grassroots football given his understanding that it's "struggling".
The Demons' 2010 best and fairest knows the right people need to lead the football club behind the scenes to revitalise the sport in the state.
"There's a lot of great Tasmanian people that are aligned in AFL roles and it all depends on what they're doing and their family circumstances if they can move back home," he said.
"It's not as easy as just going 'yeah, I'm Tasmanian, can you give me a job?', I don't think it's as simple as that.
"There's a lot of key people that can get key roles and now hopefully, it is Tasmanians that majority of the time get the key roles.
"But it's the same old adage that you always go, you try and get the best people for the best roles but who are still passionate about Tasmania."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
