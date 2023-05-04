The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

AFL: Melbourne great Brad Green hopes for Launceston's fair share

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 4 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Green celebrates a goal in his final game of AFL in 2012. Picture by Getty Images
Brad Green celebrates a goal in his final game of AFL in 2012. Picture by Getty Images

Melbourne great Brad Green is hoping Launceston does not get the raw end of the deal when it comes to the state's AFL side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.