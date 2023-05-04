There is plenty to be excited about ahead of the Tasmanian Netball League's Friday night clash between Cavaliers and Northern Hawks at the Silverdome.
First against second, a Northern rivalry and a 26-game win-streak on the line; there are a plethora of sub-plots as two of the competition's best teams prepare for battle.
Perhaps the one which is most intriguing though, is the potential battle between the league's leading scorer and Hawks co-captain Ash Mawer and up-and-coming star Eunice Kidmas.
Cavaliers' co-coach Lou Carter spoke on how her side must support the defenders in reducing Mawer's influence.
"What we do have to work on is certainly stopping the supply to Ash earlier than when it gets to Eunice" she said.
"We want to work really hard in delaying their flow into Ash right from the get-go and that starts from our goal-shooter down if there's a transition or turnover.
"So it's not just about Eunice, it'll be about what we can do for the defence to allow them to have a look at the ball and to create some opportunities for them and make it difficult for [the Hawks' attackers], as well as disrupting the play out of the circle."
Hawks co-captain Tessa Coote touted the Cavs as a "strong and experienced" opposition which could very well pose a threat to the reigning premiers' win-streak, but she admitted it was not something they focus on.
"We try not to think about it too much because we like to take it one game at a time - which sounds pretty cliche I know - but if we were thinking about it too much instead of the match, I suppose it could get into our heads a bit," she said.
Following on from their impressive grand final rematch win, Coote explained that the driving force behind the Hawks' form under coach Alicia Sargent has been her message to play with a smile.
"She's very big on enjoying our netball and enjoying the game we're playing in," she said.
"I think that's key to our success actually, it's really driven into us to enjoy netball and I think that shows with how we've been playing as well, how much we enjoy each other and enjoy the game."
While the Hawks have had the edge over the Cavs in their last few meetings, Carter believed the two teams were evenly matched and that the pressure would be on their opponents.
"It's just about sticking to what we know, obviously we know the Hawks' game really well, we know how they play, we know their players, they play really well as a combination and as a team," she said.
"We'll have to contain the excitement and not let the adrenaline run too high, they're excited, very motivated and very keen to break the streak, there's a fair bit of motivation there.
"The Hawks have got everything to lose and we've got nothing to lose because it's been 26 games. Our intention is to follow process and the results will take care of themselves."
Alongside the contest happening on the Silverdome's court, there will be an interesting one off it, according to Carter.
"We'll be looking as a coaching group, how Alicia [Sargent] will adapt to our changes and how she will run her plays because she's new to Hawks and she hasn't come up against us," she said.
"So the competition is not only on the court, but it's also coaching against one another, which is great."
The top of the table clash gets under way at 8pm on Friday night, with the 19-and-under teams playing a curtain-raiser at 6.30pm.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
