The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian Netball League: Cavaliers out to break Northern Hawks' streak

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 4 2023 - 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cavaliers captain Shelby Miller will aim to lead her side to a win against the Northern Hawks who are on a 26-game win-streak. Picture by Rod Thompson
Cavaliers captain Shelby Miller will aim to lead her side to a win against the Northern Hawks who are on a 26-game win-streak. Picture by Rod Thompson

There is plenty to be excited about ahead of the Tasmanian Netball League's Friday night clash between Cavaliers and Northern Hawks at the Silverdome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.