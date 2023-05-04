Richmond's Rhyan Mansell missed out on getting picked up at multiple drafts and felt he had to move to the mainland to make his AFL dream happen.
The North Launceston product joined Woodville-West Torrens in the SANFL in 2020 before the Tigers took him as a pre-season supplemental selection at the start of 2021.
He said the introduction of Tasmania's AFL side would help young players in the future.
"I'm guessing Tassie will probably get a VFL side so that will be better for people that don't get the opportunity to get drafted as an 18-year-old," he said.
"Then for Tassie kids that don't get picked up who want to keep pursuing football and try and make it at the higher level, they've got an opportunity to stay in Tassie and do that.
"It's a big positive for Tasmanians and it might attract people from interstate as well."
Talking about his journey to the elite level, Mansell explained he started playing football a bit later than everyone else.
"In terms of state football, I worked my way up from under-18s to North Launnie seniors and then got an opportunity in the under-17 state team and I played that," he said.
"Then I played for the Tassie Devils in 2018-19 as an over-ager and draft year. I was in North Melbourne's Next Generation Academy which helped me be motivated to play AFL football, getting to train with those boys.
"I missed out on two or three drafts and decided to move over to Adelaide because I knew if I stayed in Tassie and played for North Launnie, I probably wouldn't get picked up in the AFL so I wanted to give myself the best chance of getting picked up and it was either VFL or SANFL.
"I'm glad I picked the SANFL and it worked out."
The 22-year-old shed light on why he picked the top South Australian competition.
"I just thought VFL is more younger boys that are fresh out of the (Talent League) and SANFL is more mature bodies," he said.
"I thought with the way I play, it best suited me to go to the SANFL. I'd seen in the recent years before I got drafted that a lot of players do get picked up out of the SANFL."
Understandably, Mansell played a straight bat when asked about whether he'd consider playing for the Tassie team.
"It's a tough one to answer, it's five years away. I don't know where I'll be or what I'll be doing," he said.
"The option will be there but I've got no idea what the next four or five years has in store for me."
Richmond, through the likes of Royce Hart and Michael Roach, have a rich historic link with Tasmania which continues today.
"We've got a good little group, there's Seth Campbell and Sam Banks and myself as the younger ones and Toby (Nankervis) and Jack Riewoldt as the older ones," Mansell said.
"We've got a good connection and also Sam Lonergan is one of the development coaches so we all tend to talk to each other and hang out a bit.
"It's a bit of a joke at the club that the Tassie boys always end up being together."
Mansell, who has played six AFL games this year, said he was loving his footy.
"It's a bit of a change up this year playing half-forward," he said.
"I played it a bit before in juniors but it's a new role for me.
"It took a bit to get used to but I'm really enjoying it. I got a few (AFL) games early and now I'm back in the VFL trying to get back up in the AFL side."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
