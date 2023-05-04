Tasracing has announced an annual stipend to recruit veterinary staff with racing experience amid shortages throughout the state.
The three-year stipend will be in addition to the pay offered by the employer, with $20,000 in the first year and the amounts in the following years to be determined.
Tasracing chief executive Andrew Jenkins said the initiative was created to compete with interstate veterinary clinics.
"Across the country Australia is suffering from a critical shortage of veterinarians - an issue that we have been working to address in a Tasmanian context for some time," he said.
"We acknowledge that this shortage has the potential to adversely impact the welfare of racing animals in Tasmania."
Doctor Chris Cornes from Longford Equine Clinic, the state's only equine veterinary hospital, said they have struggled to attract vets for years.
"We desperately need more equine vets in the state," he said.
"There's been a fairly high attrition rate in recent times. I think to my knowledge in the last five years we've only had really one that's come in.
"We've been advertising for over two years for a vacancy. We actually need two vets, we're a four-vet practice but we're down to two."
Dr Cornes hoped the stipend would make a difference, but said they increased what they were willing to pay when they first advertised for new staff and still had no luck.
"A lot of it seems to be with how people perceive facilities, childcare, schools and things like that in rural areas," he said.
Mr Jenkins said he was aware of the difficulties the Longford Equine Clinic was experiencing.
"Longford is a major training centre for racehorses," he said.
"Attracting and retaining vets is critical to maintaining high standards of animal welfare."
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
