Launceston's young defence will face arguably their biggest challenge yet against undefeated Kingborough's tall forwards as the league's top two teams battle at Windsor Park.
The Tigers boast the likes of Peter Hudson Medal leader Max Collidge, player of the year leader Jack Tomkinson, Marcus Gardiner and Tyler Carter who all pose a potent threat up forward.
Blues caretaker coach Scott Stephens is wary of their ability, as well as that of their midfield, which features top-tier talent Kieran Lovell, Eddie Cole and Lachie Clifford.
"They've obviously a got really strong midfield and it [their undefeated start] probably stems from their midfield dominance," Stephens said.
"They've got a lot of tall timber so they're going to be a hard quartet to cover so if we can get on top in the midfield and get a bit of field position, then hopefully that will stem a bit of the potential damage from the tall timber."
Launceston's defence - which last year had the experience of Josh Woolley, Jamieson House, Jacob Boyd and Jack Tuthill - has several youthful faces named for Saturday's clash.
The likes of Campbell Atkins, Josh Gillow, James Leake and Deegan Madden will get the challenge of lining up against the Kingborough forwards.
"It's just another challenge and all our guys look forward to a new challenge," Stephens said.
"If they have to play on a guy that's a couple of inches taller than them, we train to not only be good defenders but competitors and if they are a competitor, then they'll do what they need to do to get the ball to ground."
With Launceston's list changing a lot over the off-season as more than half of last year's flag winners moved on, the grand final rematch has a different flavour.
So much so that Stephens and the Blues are barely acknowledging the Tigers clash as one.
"The grand final, that was over six months ago, we've only got nine premiership players looking to run out on Saturday so it's actually a brand new team," he said.
"It hasn't been mentioned, I'm sure it won't be mentioned down at Kingborough and if it is, they're probably not focusing on the task at hand.
"They might be using what they learned last year as motivation for this year but I'm sure it won't have any effect on this weekend's game."
Launceston return from the bye sitting in second, having defeated North Launceston by four points and North Hobart by 43 before going down to Clarence by 30.
Their opponents have been clinical in defeating North Hobart (45 points), North Launceston (54), Glenorchy (119) and Lauderdale (52).
Stephens said the Blues used the bye to educate the club's younger players after their Clarence loss, which he sees as critical to their football development alongside their fitness and skills.
Saturday is the director of football's last game as caretaker coach of Launceston, with Mitch Thorp serving his four-week suspension following a series of incidents last year.
"It's certainly a busy lifestyle being coach but Mitch has been super just all his preparation throughout the week - he doesn't leave any stone unturned, there's no doubt about that," Stephens said.
"But I've certainly enjoyed assisting him and will probably continue to do so for the rest of the year if the opportunity is there."
The Blues have made five changes, with Lockie Presnall and Jesse Price to make their debuts as Leake, Thomas Beaumont and Jack O'Neill come in.
