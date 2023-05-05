City of Launceston councillors defend rate increase

The Launceston community will be able to provide feedback on the City of Launceston's 2023-24 annual plan, including the council's budget.
City of Launceston councillors voted on the draft plan and budget on Thursday's council meeting, approving it for community consultation.
The consultation period will be 10 days from May 4.
During discussion at the meeting, councillors voiced the importance of community members to have their say.
Councillor Alan Harris said the plan reflected the management of the council.
"We are a very well financially managed council with a long-term financial plan," he said.
The annual plan includes proposed expenditure of $136 million for the 2023-24 financial year and more than $3 million on the municipality's recreational facilities roads and traffic maintenance and improvements.
The budget also includes a 4.5 per cent rate rise, which councillors defended.;
READ MORE: Salary increase for Launceston council staff
Cr Harris said if people pay $2000 a year in rates, it would be an increase of $2 a week.
"That is something much less than the consumer price index of 7.7 per cent," he said.
Councillor Tim Walker raised concerns over the cost of living impacts, saying one-third of people suffering from food security issues are people with a mortgage.
"It's a reasonably modest increase as it should be in these times," she said.
"It is below the rate of inflation, it is clear to the community the council is doing what is can."
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said he didn't see a "wasteful budget".
"It is a challenging thing for us to get the budget mix right to ensure that we're delivering the programs and services that our ratepayers wish for," he said.
Cr McKenzie said the reality was Launceston council was a diverse organisation that did a lot more in the community than "rates, roads and rubbish".
"I'm very pleased that we can actually come in as low as 4.5 per cent given the huge escalation in the rate of inflation in the last month or two," he said.
"It will be uncomfortable for some, I have no doubt about that."
Cr McKenzie said there was hardship assistance for those who required it.
All present councillors supported the release of the draft annual plan.
Submissions from the public will be discussed at a councillors workshop on May 25.
The annual and statutory estimates 2023-24 will be brought to the council no later than June 29.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.