The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA's Million Paws Walk sure to be a paws-itively good time

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Million Paws Walk will celebrate everything about dogs on May 21. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Million Paws Walk will celebrate everything about dogs on May 21. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Dogs of Launceston will descend on Heritage Forest in mid-May for the Million Paws Walk, hosted by RSPCA Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.