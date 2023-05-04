Dogs of Launceston will descend on Heritage Forest in mid-May for the Million Paws Walk, hosted by RSPCA Tasmania.
RSPCA events co-ordinator Clare Jokuszies said it was one of RSPCA's biggest annual fundraisers nationally and was a day to celebrate the relationship between dogs and owners.
"It's celebrates the joy that dogs bring to people's lives," she said.
Along with an easy two kilometre parkland walk, Ms Jokuszies said the community event would include local stallholders from dog related businesses, games and food trucks.
"The funds raised throughout the day go towards the RSPCA to help look after all the animals in their care and carry on all the work we do throughout the communities," she said.
"A big thank you to the City of Launceston council for their grant, it would have been very difficult to put on the event without it."
Founder of Greyhound Rehabilitation Enthusiasts Association Tasmania, Rosie Saville, said they would be there to educate people on keeping greyhounds as pets.
Close to her side were her greyhounds Spock, Gracie-May and Jimmy.
"Spock is nearly 10 and we've done a lot of work with the government in changing the muzzle law in Tasmania," Ms Saville said.
"We were instrumental in establishing the first greyhound off-leash laws in Tasmania and Australia, right here in Launceston at Heritage Forest."
In 2021, Launceston became the first place in Australia to develop a dedicated off-leash area for greyhounds and vulnerable dogs.
Ms Saville said Gracie-May was an ex-racing dog and had a rough start to life.
"She's seven now and doing really well," she said.
"Jimmy is only 15 months old and he's blind; he was born in a litter of nine blind puppies and I've only just recently adopted him six weeks ago."
She said she was keen to show people how greyhounds made great pets.
"I'm looking forward to showing people how beautiful greyhounds are and when they're making a decision to get their next dog that they should consider adopting a greyhound," Ms Saville said.
City of Launceston councillor Andrea Dawkins said under the Animal Welfare Act, the money raised would be used to help the most vulnerable animals in Tasmania and the people who care for them.
"The Million Paws Walk has been going for a long time and it's great that people still want to be involved," Cr Dawkins said.
"I love my rescue dogs, but they can be a bit naughty, so if we can get through the day without them embarrassing me, it would be great."
The walk begins May 21 and registrations for the event can be made through the Million Paws Walk website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
