The Examiner
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Honour

World War II veteran Richard John 'Jack' Hall is remembered fondly

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:47am, first published May 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard John "Jack" Hall.
Richard John "Jack" Hall.

Australian war hero Richard John "Jack" Hall, who forged his father's signature to fight for his country has passed away in his 101st year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.