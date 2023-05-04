Australian war hero Richard John "Jack" Hall, who forged his father's signature to fight for his country has passed away in his 101st year.
The heroic World War II veteran, who saw service at Rabaul, Morotai, and Labuan, and was awarded a Dutch Cross for his bravery, died peacefully at the Mount Esk Nursing Home just before Anzac Day.
Mr Hall is remembered by his cousin, Malcolm Hall, as a capable, hard-working, and dedicated man.
"He will certainly be missed; he was a thorough gentleman," he said.
"He used to share some of his memories from his time at war, and I think it is his stories I will miss most."
Born at Tunbridge, Mr Hall spent his early years on a farm at Ross. When the war broke out, he was granted an Exempt Permit eliminating him from combat, as his services on the farm were needed.
But Mr Hall had other ideas.
Much to his family's horror, he and a mate decided to sign each other's father's signatures to join the war effort.
"His father Charles and his mother May wouldn't have been too happy about that, but can you blame him?" he said.
"He did what he had to do for our country."
Mr Hall said the war looked "different to what Jack anticipated".
"He trained in Australia for two years, firstly in Brighton and then at Mona Vale," he said.
"I remember him saying there were not enough guns to train the soldiers, so they were given broomsticks as guns for their training.
"The Diggers were meant to be issued two pairs of boots with their uniform.
"But instead, they were only given one pair each.
"They were told they had to wait for the second pair until one of their comrades died, and they would take their boots from them."
Mr Hall recalls one of the stories his cousin shared with him of his time during the war as part of the 6th Field Regiment.
"Jack was sent into the middle of an enemy's line to perform a bayonet job involving an enemy general," he said.
"He and another Tasmanian digger were sent across the enemy's lines wearing Japanese uniforms. It was a suicide mission,"
"But after completing the mission, they had to stay out there for two days because the enemy was looking for them.
"When they didn't return after two days, their comrades thought they were dead.
"They were so elated to see them when they did return that they were greeted with huge hugs and even kisses."
Beyond his actions on the battlefields, Mr Hall's cousin Malcolm Hall said he was known for being a "bit of a joker".
"He was very happy-go-lucky and was always so friendly," he said.
"He used to love to play pranks on people and would have a bit of a laugh with you.
"But you know, he was a genuine, honest man and a very hard worker.
Following the war, Mr Hall married Mollie, whom he spent 69 happy years with.
"Mollie passed four years before Jack, and he always spoke so fondly of her," Mr Hall said.
"They had a farm together at Ross before moving to Launceston in their later years. They had a happy life together.
"After her passing, he missed her dearly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.