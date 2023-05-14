That's not having a go at Tasmanian football.- Eddie McGuire after he criticised the idea of an AFL team in Tasmania
Amid the wide-ranging conversation about the potential success of the AFL's 19th team, one of the more pressing points has been whether a Tasmanian team would be attractive enough to retain players.
Some fear the league's newest addition might turn into 'another Gold Coast', i.e a club which will struggle to find success due to a severe inability to keep people there.
Eddie McGuire - who obviously felt as though he had been out of the spotlight for too long - said: "I don't know if there's any kids that are awake hoping that they're going to be playing in Tasmania on a refurbished Launceston Oval.
"That's not having a go at Tasmanian football."
McGuire also pointed to the Suns' issues with player retainment, when he announced "We can't keep them on the Gold Coast!", with as much gusto as one would expect, while using 'schoolies' as an indicator to how much a footballer would want to live there - makes sense.
Laughing at the former Collingwood president aside, I figured I had better actually compare the two places to determine whether or not Tasmania will come up against the same issues as the Suns.
Gold Coast is seemingly an ideal destination for an 18-year-old who can add surfing and sun-tanning to their AFL schedule with plenty of people the same age to enjoy a quality social life, which is why there has seldom been a player leave the club after one or two years.
Instead, the issue appears to arrive when the players reach their early-to-mid 20s, when they either decide they do not want to live in a party town that does not care about football or they want to return home - or both.
This means the Suns effectively play the role of a wholesale talent farm - they grow the future stars of the game before shipping them off for a discounted price - and they are not able to compensate for this by bringing in players from elsewhere wanting to come home, because there are none.
This leaves the club with a similar style list season after season; heaps (perhaps too many) of young players trying to make their name known to predominantly Victorian clubs, multiple 30-plus veterans enjoying football out of the limelight following their best years in it and a sprinkling of players in their prime who were deemed not good enough by everyone else (except for Touk Miller).
These reasons are why I personally do not believe Tasmania will face the same issues and while James Sicily infamously commented that he could not see people living in the state, others have come to its defence.
Hobart-born Richmond star Jack Riewoldt explained the similarities between his home town and Geelong, a city which is considered to be one of the most popular destinations for those looking for a change of scenery.
"There is certainly the type of person who will be attracted to coming down here," he said.
"I look at arguably one of the best players in the competition at the moment, Jeremy Cameron, who lives on a farm not far out of Geelong.
"There is plenty of farmland not far from the CBD here [in Hobart]."
Perhaps a more meaningful endorsement came from Melbourne's premiership ruckman and Victorian Max Gawn.
"The last four years I was down in Blairgowrie, personally because I wanted to get out of the city, and I'm a city boy," he said.
"There are some country boys that enjoy that part of the world ... I don't think it's going to be an issue getting players."
While these are positive words, there is a more specific issue than whether players will want to play in Tasmania, it is whether or not the right players will come.
Draftees and over-30 veterans certainly have a place at a football club, but more often than not they are short-term pieces that supplement a core group of players - usually between the ages of 24-30 - who are playing their best football and have committed themselves to the club for the long haul.
That is where I think the difference is between Tasmania and Gold Coast, while certainly not retirement age, Hobart has much more of an element of maturity than the sunshine state's party town.
While it has plenty to see and do, there is also a relaxed 'big country town' vibe which I believe is the same balance that Geelong achieves, as referenced to by Riewoldt.
Plus, while the numbers are not large-scale, there is far more of a localised talent pool which could be drawn upon than for Gold Coast.
Not to mention the popularity of the sport will likely draw a better atmosphere to games and towards the club itself, something that cannot be said for a team based in a town where between both rugby codes, cricket, surfing and rooftop parties, a football match is somewhat of an afterthought.
The Tasmanian AFL team will face plenty of challenges - if and when it comes to fruition - but I do not believe this will be one of them.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.