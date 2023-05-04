Banjo's bakeries across Tasmania are asking customers to dig deeper this month to raise important funds for mental health and suicide prevention.
The Tasmanian-based business has teamed up with local charity SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY for the ninth consecutive year to encourage patrons to donate 45 cents with any purchase.
The partnership will run all throughout May with a total fundraising goal of more than $40,000.
Banjo's Bakery Café chief executive officer and managing director Jessica Saxby said it will encourage staff and customers to talk about their mental health.
"This year, we are expanding our support, allowing customers to add a donation on all orders, not just from their coffee orders as in previous years," she said.
"Along with raising funds, Banjo's is aiming to promote the SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY message in store: 'it's ok to not be ok and we should encourage one another to check in and chat'.
"We believe the partnership is a natural one as conversations normally happen over a coffee and a snack, and Banjo's offers a safe comfortable space where people can do this."
SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY Founder Mitch McPherson said the initiative will help raise funds for all the work they do in the community.
"Having experienced first-hand the impact losing someone to suicide has, our 2023 slogan of 'It makes CENTS to Stay ChatTY', holds deep meaning to me as I know the difference that a conversation could have," he said.
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
