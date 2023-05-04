The impending arrival of a Tasmanian AFL team has been hailed as a boost for the entire state.
AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan formally announced the league's 19th team on Wednesday just days after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed federal funding for the Macquarie Point stadium.
Tasmanian Sports and Events Minister Nic Street said bringing an AFL team to the state would have more of an impact than just on the football field and help multiple sectors in the state.
"A massive announcement for Tasmania and not just for football in Tasmania, but I think a massive announcement for the state as a whole as well. Everything that comes with the AFL as an industry is now going to be part of Tasmania as well," he said.
He also said the new stadium would attract events that have never visited the state because of the planned sports, arts and entertainment precinct.
"The stadium at Macquarie Point is about an entire precinct not just the stadium itself and it's going to do terrific things for the event space," Mr Street said.
The previously released business case for the Macquarie Point stadium stated it could host at least 44 annual events, with 28 of those being new to Tasmania.
The calibre of events and organisations it could support included international cricket, international basketball, music concerts and acts, business conferences, the Wallabies, Wallaroos, Super Rugby, Socceroos and Matildas.
Pre-existing events like Dark Mofo and Mona Foma would also be expanded as part of the new precinct.
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
