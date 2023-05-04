Tasmania's new AFL team and Macquarie Point precinct could transform the way the state's capital city looks and operates.
Federal funding for Macquarie Point was announced over the weekend before a 19th AFL license was formally unveiled on Wednesday.
Property Council of Australia's Tas executive director Rebecca Ellston said the new team and stadium have the potential to change the way people move around Hobart and could be the impetus for new construction projects throughout the city.
"We see this urban renewal project as a way to connect our CBD, lifestyle precincts, health precincts, innovation precincts. The renewal will change the way people move around the city it's not just about a team and sporting venue," she said.
"This waterfront precinct just on the outskirts of the CBD will unlock further private investment and activity around hotels, offices, housing and recreation.
"The precinct plan gives Tasmania the opportunity to grow as a world class destination for investment, migration and liveability."
The Macquarie Point stadium has received a polarising reaction even since it was proposed with many in the local community feeling the funding could be put to better use on issues like cost of living, housing and health.
Ms Ellston said they are working closely with the state government to see how these new announcements could provide solutions amid Tasmania's turbulent property and rental market.
"We are working with government on a strategy to be able to provide Tasmanians with the housing diversity and options they need, future proofing for the next decade and beyond," she said.
"Given the current housing challenges we should be looking at all opportunities to increase housing diversity and choice."
Hamish Spence is a journalist for The Examiner based in Hobart. Before joining The Examiner he worked for News Corp in Melbourne and covered Canberra and Orange for 10 News First. Born and raised in Tasmania, Hamish is committed to covering the important issues in his home state. Any story tips or ideas can be sent to: hamish.spence@austcommunitymedia.com.au
