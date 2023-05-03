May 3, 2023, will forever go down as a historic day for Tasmania.
The day, after what feels like a lifetime of waiting, that the state's AFL dream was finally realised.
Our place in the national competition of the sport that means more than any other to us has now been confirmed.
The final pieces of the puzzle were put into place when AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan visited the state's capital to confirm the state had acquired the competition's 19th licence.
Having decided to truly make the AFL a national competition by ensuring one of its true heartland states had a seat at the table, the focus and pressure will turn towards ensuring it is a success.
The league has a couple of very recent expansion examples that it can draw on of what can go wrong.
What Tasmania has that expansion clubs Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney did not though is a strong football heritage.
That alone won't guarantee this will work, and there can't be any risk of a repeat of the first decade of life for the Suns and the Giants.
Sporting clubs build their identity primarily around what they do in the field of battle, and save for a brief spike in that regards for GWS when it made the grand final in 2019, those clubs have failed in that regard.
While Tasmania being a "football state" would help shield it from the criticism that comes the way of Giants and the Suns, that still doesn't mean ensuring the right building blocks are in place both on and off the field won't be vital.
The list just can't just primarily be made up of young, top-end talent, there will need to be that access to some high quality experience as well to ensure it can be competitive.
Having the aspiration to see someone of the calibre of Chris Fagan or Alastair Clarkson calling the shots as the state's first AFL coach or Brendon Gale as its first chief executive would be key.
The most important role that this team needs to play is one of unification, of bringing this state together. While the Hobart stadium remains a sticking point for many, the parochialism that was supposed to derail this bid never eventuated.
It needs to represent people from all parts of the state no matter where it is playing its games.
If it can't do that, then those on-field results, whether they are good or bad, won't seem as significant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.