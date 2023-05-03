Shegog found success on national stage

While the Singing Kettles of Lilydale were making their mark on the Launceston music scene, their neighbour Kevin Shegog from Lower Turners Marsh had already chosen a different path.
The Kettles got their big break when Hadley Records set up at 7LA in 1961 but Kevin Shegog came earlier, being born in 1933, seven years before Bill Kettle.
His parents were James and Elvie, and he spent most of his childhood on his grandfather's farm, quickly picking up the guitar and becoming proficient by eight years of age.
He and his older siblings, Gwen and Ron, attended the Lower Turners Marsh state school, where they all sang in the choir.
Aged just 14, he began performing locally, initially with Gwen and Ron.
As he gained confidence and ability he became an asset at fundraisers, such as for the Karoola Football Club, Longford RSL and St Mary's church at Hagley.
Like Australian Idol and similar shows today, one of the biggest hits of the 1940s and 50s was Australia's Amateur Hour on radio. It was here that stars like Johnny O'Keefe, Frank Ifield and Rolf Harris got their start.
It was through this program that the Shegog siblings were introduced to a national audience, coming third one year.
Then the Korean War broke out, and all 18-year-old Australians were conscripted for two years part-time military training.
Kevin, now living in Invermay, was called up and did initial training.
When he subsequently didn't show up for parades (a common failing of the teenage boys) he received a stiff fine!
In 1954 or 1955 he entered Amateur Hour again. This time he won.
Encouraged by his success and notoriety, but with no Hadley Records to assist locally, he headed off to the mainland to try his luck.
Though initially leaving his girlfriend Shirley Haas behind, he soon returned to marry her and they settled in Victoria.
Whilst never quite making it to the big time, he undeniably made a success of his career, particularly in Victoria, where he sold under the W & G record label and was described by the Women's Weekly as Victoria's favourite country balladeer.
He wrote songs for others and performed both his own and other writers' music.
He had a string of hits, including a cover of Wolverton Mountain, and earned a gold record for his own "One Small Photograph of You".
He toured with household names such as Jimmy Little and Chad Morgan and had records released in England, Canada, New Zealand, and South Africa.
Shortly before his death in 2000, at the age of 67, the Tamworth Country Music Festival held a tribute to him, which was much appreciated.
Sadly though, while his hand imprint appears at Tamworth with many other stars, he has never been inducted into their Roll of Renown.
This seems to be rather an oversight.
