The capacity of Dress For Success Hobart is expanding after a financial boost from a federal government grant.
The charity, which empowers women to achieve economic independence, received more than $300,000 from the Strong and Resilient Communities grant scheme.
Dress For Success chief executive Amanda French said the funding would help to expand the service into the North and North-West.
"It's very exciting," Ms French said.
The organisation has previously held pop-ups in the regions, however resources had been largely limited to virtual assistance.
Ms French said the expansion meant women across the state could access support regardless of their postcode.
"The cost of living pressure has impacted the whole Tasmanian community. So what that looks like is women accessing our program that might never have done before," she said.
"Women leave the program built up ready to tackle what's in front of them."
She said there were significant benefits to being able to provide the support face-to-face.
The funding will go into supporting the test outreach model and to help train volunteers who run the program.
Ms French said they had noticed a preference in the North of attending pop-up locations.
She said she was hopeful partnerships with other like-minded community organisations and corporations would help to host pop-up locations.
At this point, Dress For Success is unable to accept donations of clothes in the North, however Ms French expected there would be the capability to do so in the near future.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
